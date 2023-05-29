This woman shared a cute video of her parents grooving in the kitchen, showcasing their love

Many people swooned over the true love moment, letting the lady know her parents were awesome

The examples you learn from home set the tone for how you are as a person and how you let others be to you. This woman couldn’t be more grateful for having the best example of love seen through her parents’ amazing marriage.

It is vital for parents to set good examples for their children that will ensure they are treated well and treat others well too. Seeing this video was the perfect example.

Woman swoons over her happily married parents’ awesome relationship

TikTok user @singajantjies0 shared a video of her parents grooving in the kitchen. She shared it, expressing her gratitude for the love they have shown her and the bar they have set for anyone coming into her life.

In the video, you see mom starting to dance and dad following shortly after. There is no question that love lives here!

Take a look at this prime example of true love:

Mzansi claps for love, praying they find a bond just like this

Many people took to the comment section to express how joyful this video was. True love still exists, and some are unwilling to settle for anything less than grooving in the kitchen.

Read some of the comments:

Sneberetsi said:

“This is beautiful to see baby God bless their union❤️ by the way your mom is beautiful.”

user1363418588326 said:

“ such a wonderful experience to see daily. You are blessed beyond measure.”

Ntsatsi said:

“It's really heartwarming to see this. God bless you.”

Leatroneciawinnaar said:

“Mom is like looking at herself in the mirror and being like yes gal you got some moves ”

Nicole Mokhethi said:

“My kids are going to have this for sure ”

Moralethandi said:

“They have set the bar for you love. You should never accept anything less. You are from a family of love !”

