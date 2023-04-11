Mzansi gushed over a video of a couple dancing in the kitchen, consumed by love

Twitter user @TheNduna shared a video showing the beautiful moment captured

Mzansi people flooded the comment section with love, hope and a little bit of jealousy

Oh, but what a blessing it is to get lost in a moment with the one you love! A man shared a video of him and his lady dancing in the kitchen, which has gone viral.

Twitter user @TheNduna shared a video showing the beautiful moment captured with his lady. Image: Twitter / @TheNduna

Finding true love seems like a fairytale nowadays, but seeing such moments reminds us that it is possible.

Mzansi couple dancing in the kitchen goes viral on Twitter

Twitter user @TheNduna shared a video showing a sweet moment he shared with his lady. Dancing in the kitchen to Bob Marley, the world around them disappeared for a few seconds.

Take a look:

Mzansi gushes over cute movie-worthy moment

This is what love looks like! People flooded the comment section, sharing their jealousy of this love.

Read some of the comments:

@Gigi_Lamayne said:

“I love this.”

@Rethabilem said:

“Enjoy my brother, life is beautiful.”

@mphiletm said:

“You guys make this love thing looks too beautiful man. LaTembe, ndukuthanda.”

@juqu_thandiswa said:

“I'm not crying, there's just something in my eye okay!!!"

@MushHerMajesty said:

“Love this for you.”

