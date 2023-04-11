A gorgeous Mzansi couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding and went viral on Twitter

Twitter user @percyngobeli shared a picture of himself and his beautiful makoti

The man told Briefly News that he couldn’t get over how beautiful his wife looked

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi helped a couple celebrate their traditional wedding. The groom posted a picture of him and his makoti on Twitter, oozing pride over their recent milestone.

This man could not take his eyes off of his beautiful bride, and Mzansi loved it. image: Twitter / @percyngobeli

Source: Twitter

Traditional African weddings are filled with colour, gorgeous patterns, food and family. This couple’s outfits were a show-stopper.

Mzansi couple celebrates traditional wedding on Twitter

Twitter user @percyngobeli shared a picture of himself gazing at his beautiful bride. They chose green as their colour, and their matching outfits were nothing short of gorgeous.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look:

Groom lets us in on some inside wedding information

Briefly News spoke with Percy to learn more about the wedding. It took place in Mahonisi village, and their outfits were made by a brand called YOU.

He admitted he couldn’t take his eyes off his beautiful bride and shared details about their relationship.

“My wife looked ravishing. Could not get enough.

“We have known each other for over 12 years but in a relationship since 2020.”

Mzansi congratulates the newlyweds, gushing over their outfits

People took to the comments to congratulate the two on tying the knot. Love is so beautiful and should always be celebrated.

Read some of the sweet comments:

@nkatekobaloyi2 said:

“Muthu ukona nga zwawe, vaxumi.”

@kate_kanie said:

“Congratulations, boti.”

@Happy_Raligilia said:

“You deserve all my congratulations Mr and Mrs Ngobeli.”

@BriMatjuda said:

Halala: Mzansi graduate honours heritage by wearing traditional attire, wows Mzansi with moving pictures

In related news, Briefly News reported that graduation day is a huge moment. A young man decided to share his special moment with those who did not have the opportunities he had - his ancestors.

Many years ago, due to apartheid, people of colour were not privileged to attend university and get a tertiary qualification. So, when this young man got his, he remembered those before him.

Twitter user @sfiso_hlongwa shared touching pictures from his graduation, showing off his traditional attire with great pride. What a thoughtful gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News