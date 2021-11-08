The 2020 department of electrical engineering set of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria are the toast of social media owing to a lady amongst them

This is as a Nigerian man celebrated the lady for being the only female in the graduating class as he shared their group photo

The female graduate's achievement has earned her nicknames as King of Boys and the Only Scarf amongst Caps

A Nigerian lady has become an internet sensation for being the only female in a graduating class.

It was a policy and governance analyst Abdooll Khamees who set social media on fire after he shared a group photo of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria department of electrical engineering class of 2020 graduating set.

She is dubbed king of boys by social media users Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Abdooll Khamees

Sharing the photo on his LinkedIn wall, Abdooll singled out the lady urging internet users to clap for the only female in the class.

He wrote:

"2020 graduates of Department of Electrical Engineering(ABU, Zaria). Please, clap for the only female in the class ❤❤"

The lady's identity unmasked

As social media users hailed her with nicknames such as King of Boys and the Only Scarf amongst Caps, her identity has now come out in the open.

According to Jibrin Haruna who commented on Abdool's post, the lady's name is Maryam Jibril.

Jibrin identified himself as the class rep of the graduating set in question.

Another social media user Saleh Aliyu, a graduate of Taraba State University, Jalingo said Maryam hails from Taraba state.

Social media users hail the 'king of boys'

Idara Esang remarked:

"Really comical in an endearing way how they have her as the centerpiece . This is what we want to see- well done to the whole class. There definitely is a lot of infrastructure building to be done."

Angela Okemena Unufe-Kennedy stated:

"What a Lady!! Kudos to all graduates! You rock Sheros ! A shining example of our youths. Well done to the ABU Zaria. This is what Inclusion means, we hope to see more gender equality applications in the education of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.Abdooll Khamees."

Adefisayo Asa wrote:

"Congratulations!

"Women and girls should be encouraged and supported to go for STEM courses, especially in the Northern part of Nigeria where girl child education is not widely seen as family and societal investment."

Engr Hassan Sani Isa opined:

"Mashaa Allah. She reminds me of Nantap Banshak Ibrahim from Plateau state. Nantap was the only lady in our class from 100 Level to 500 Level. Congrats to all of them. May Allah bless the certificate."

UNILAG student bags the only first-class in her class

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian lady has celebrated bagging the only first-class in her class.

Olajumoke while sharing a photo of her graduating degree grade described her success as evidence of years of hard work, consistency and dedication. The brilliant scholar revealed that she bagged the only first-class in her class of 400 students.

While stating that she was scared before her final exams, Olajumoke appreciated God for the eventual success of the program.

Olajumoke described her time at UNILAG as one that shaped her into an excellent and resilient woman of character.

