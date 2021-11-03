A Grade 12 high school student has been given a scholarship for the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles

Herschel Girls School nurtured the passion of Sibulele Sodayise, helping her on her path towards her dreams

Mzansi still stands behind the talents of Sodayise as her journey leads her out of her home and to LA

Grade 12 student Sibulele Sodayise has been invited to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in Los Angeles under a merit scholarship. The famous college of the performing arts gives its students access to the influence and creativity of Hollywood while exposing them to the popular theatres and studios that populate LA.

As a student of Herchel Girls School Sodayise in Claremont, Cape Town, Sodayise has been fortunate enough to be in an environment that nurtured her passion for the performance arts

Mzansi headed to the comments section of a post on Facebook by @HerschelGirlsSchool to show that although Sodayise will be taking her talents to LA, her home country still has her back. one Facebook user and former Graduate of (AMDA) Olivia Catalina offered to help Sodayise through this exciting yet understandably scary journey.

Sibulele Sodayise is a Grade 12 student who just bagged a scholarship in the USA. Image: Herschel Girls School (official school page) and South Africa One

Source: Facebook

Take a look at the post from her school below:

Read some of the responses from Saffas below:

Olivia Catalina said:

"Put her in touch with me! I graduated from Herschel in 2013 and I now live in Los Angeles! Moving here is very hectic. I’d love to help her navigate the new city."

Najma Shaikh wrote:

"Wonderful Sibu! Congratulations on a well-deserved achievement. Wishing you all the best with your exciting endeavour."

Karin Joubert Roux commented:

"Wonderful, congratulations! Amazing opportunity and I'm sure you'll love it!"

Helen Botha added:

"So exciting, so well deserved. Congratulations Sibulele, all the best in this very exciting adventure."

Source: Briefly.co.za