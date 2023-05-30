Mzansi TikTok start Mrs Bullock impressed her fans with another epic dance video dancing to Myztro's Kunkra

The dancer revealed that she has been taking it easy as she will be giving birth soon, and she knows her baby will be an amapiano fan

Netizens rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her pregnancy but also share how they love the content she shares

Pregnant Mrs Bullock wows with amapiano dance moves, revealing the countdown to giving birth. Images: @deemrsbee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mrs Bullock, a radiant soon-to-be mother, delighted fans with her impressive amapiano dance moves as she celebrated the joy of pregnancy.

Mrs Bullock reveals the countdown to giving birth

In a video shared on social media, Mrs Bullock showcased her graceful and rhythmic steps to the infectious beats of Kunkra by Myztro, a famous amapiano track. Mrs Bullock revealed an exciting update about her pregnancy journey alongside her incredible dance skills. With just three weeks left until her due date, Mrs Bullock expressed her eagerness to welcome her bundle of joy into the world. In the video caption, she shared her plans to take it easy and prioritise self-care during these final weeks.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish Mrs Bullock all the best in becoming a mother

Her amapiano dance moves garnered immense praise from her followers, who applauded her for staying active and embracing the joy of movement during pregnancy.

Many expressed their support and well wishes for her upcoming delivery:

@CandiceHutch said:

"The way you are carrying so beautiful. I can't tell if you are pregnant unless you take a hard look. Enjoy and stay blessed."

@Mimi commented:

"The way im soo huge. You would swear mine will be here soon. All the best, Mommy."

@Olerato said:

"Can we name her or him?"

@Tiffy commented:

"Baby gonna come out dancing."

@my ma se mooiste kind commented:

"You pregnant, and you dance so nicely. Wow."

@her said:

"Can't wait to see the baby, Mrs Bee."

Source: Briefly News