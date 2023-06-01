A young woman showed off her flexibility when she was dancing the traditional ukusina dance

People were impressed by how she was able to kick so high and still be so composed throughout the routine

Netizens loved how flexible she was and praised her for being able to carry out the dance

Woman shows off her flexibility in epic Zulu dance routine. Images: shuduza2@TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a display of captivating talent and cultural celebration, a woman has taken social media by storm with her mesmerising performance of the Zulu dance called ukusina.

Young woman does flawless Zulu dance routine

The video showcasing TikTok user @shuduza2's incredible dance skills quickly went viral, garnering immense attention and leaving Mzansi in awe.

Lady trends for doing the traditional ukusina dance

Ukusina, a traditional Zulu dance known for its rhythmic footwork, intricate movements, and vibrant energy, has long been an integral part of South African culture. It is usually done during the Umemulo, a traditional Zulu coming-of-age ceremony for women. The woman's flawless execution of this intricate dance form has propelled her into the spotlight and earned her widespread recognition.

Watch the video below:

Woman's ukusina dance wows Mzansi, sparking online frenzy

Mzansi, captivated by her skill and passion, flooded social media with praise and admiration for her exceptional talent. Many expressed their awe at her ability to embrace and showcase the rich cultural heritage of South Africa through dance:

@ThabsieDlangamandla said:

"Lord knows how much I love ukusina, but he decided to do me otherwise. How I wish my legs were this flexible

@The happy family commented:

"Wow, amazing please make one video for me dearly."

@katlyn242 said:

"She is the best."

@Saz commented:

"Doing it in my mind."

@Neddle Lady81 said:

"Let me also try this, and please pray for me not to be divided>

