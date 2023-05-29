Baby Shark has this Mzansi father belting out some questionable notes during loadshedding

TikTok user @khethiwemiljo shared a video showing a baby girl dancing to her daddy’s vocals

Mzansi clapped for the man’s dedication to entertaining his daughter in the dark; they also had a good laugh

Baby Shark lives on! A South African dad did the most during loadshedding by singing his daughter’s favourite song to her, and by the looks of the dance moves, she appreciated it.

This song is not going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. So, if you have a baby or one on the way, best you learn the lyrics to Baby Shark as this man has.

Mzansi dad sings Baby Shark to toddler daughter during loadshedding

TikTok user @khethiwemiljo shared a video of her baby girl grooving to Baby Shark during loadshedding, compliments of dad. Her little groove dips are everything!

Take a look at this little cutie living her best life thanks to her dad:

South Africa laughs at the dad singing and swoons over baby’s dance moves

This dad is dedicated. Even though his singing was questionable, people clapped for the time he gave to his precious baby girl.

Read some of the comments:

Bmasingi said:

“The sound system even gives baby a break for her to pause and start at the right beat. ”

user3068882353949 said:

“The second child coming out of the darkness ”

Jebza said:

“Eskom must pay daddy for the entertainment ”

Ms Gee said:

“Please open a crèche. I am definitely bringing my niece ”

Trudy said:

“There is no other way , #Awards for best daddy goes to you”

