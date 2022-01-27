A tank of a man was seen dancing to Baby Shark and peeps could not help but live for his daddy vibes

TikTok user Sibusiso Kotelo is preparing to become a father and he cannot wait to pick his son up from school just like this

Thirsty ladies flocked to the comment section to let the hunky father know that they are here for what he has to offer

When you see a big buff man playing Baby Shark in his huge black double cab, best believe he’s a daddy, lol. A clip of a hunky man grooving to every child’s favourite track has gone viral.

TikTok user Sibusiso Kotelo is embarking on parenthood and has accepted that 'Baby Shark' is now a part of his life. Image: TikTok / Sibusiso Kotelo

While a lot of mothers are tired of hearing Baby Shark, this man makes it a little sweeter. If you are a parent, this song has definitely been stuck in your mind a good few times.

TikTok user Sibusiso Kotelo shared a clip of himself getting down to Baby Shark in his van. The bodybuilder posted the clip with great pride.

“This is exactly how I’m rocking up to pick up my son from school. Yes, I’m going to be an embarrassing dad. Sorry son❤️”

Peeps react to the machine of a man dancing to Baby Shark

Seeing the sweet clip many were howling. It is amazing what children can do to even the biggest of men lol.

People flocked to the comment section to let the man know that this vibe suits him… and many thirsty women gushed over the hunk too.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Asante1402 said:

“Daddy shark tututu l can already see us singing and dancing to it at home with our son ”

@lindiwe_nthibogelang said:

“Why did I sing and dance along?”

@dinewithDima said:

“Cool dads are always a vibe”

@Miranda Mkhwanazi said:

“How I don't sleep because of this baby shark...”

@Tebogo Tebzabel Mole said:

“Coolest dad ever ... sweet hleeee aubuti ”

