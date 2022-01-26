A chef turned businessman has inspired many South Africans after learning how he turned his car into a food truck

Tiyani Maluleke popularly known as the “Burger Uncle” sells delicious burgers in his community in Soweto

Many online users have saluted the young man, who started up his booming business all by himself

A young Mzansi entrepreneur and founder of founder of GRUB WORX Tiyani Maluleke aka the "Burger Uncle" is serving scrumptious dishes and inspiring the youth.

Tiyani Maluleke converted his car into a food truck which now uses to run his successful burger business. Image: Tiyani T Maluleke / Facebook

The self-taught chef from Soweto in Gauteng combined his love for food and his business skills when he turned his vehicle into a food truck where he sells burgers in his community. From repairing the pickup to creating the custom frame for the kitchen setup, Maluleke completed all of the work by himself, Squad Magazine reported.

His amazing work was shared on Facebook and online users have saluted the businessman on his success.

Check out some of their comments from the post below:

Phakamile A Dumile said:

“Wow, this is true entrepreneurship.”

Solo Ndlovu reacted:

“Good hustle kuhle kakhulu.”

Priscilla Nkanda said:

“Talk about black excellence...This is so beautiful.”

Thulebona Duma wrote:

“Next stop... a restaurant. Keep at it bro and well done to you!!”

Tsatsi Mofokeng commented:

“Yes, that’s what I’m talking about, cash efficient mobile food kitchen. God gave you a tool which are your hands to make a living. Way to go bru,, many more blessings coming your way chief, I respect and salute.”

Linda Mzobe said:

“Round of applause for you sir. You saw the opportunity and you took it with both hands, we salute you.”

Cafu Makhafula

“Great work. Yebo ke.”

