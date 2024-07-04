A gentleman who was visibly in love paused his work at a carwash to attend to his romantic partner

The man was on a video call, laying on the grass as he tossed and turned with a huge smile

The online community reacted to the clip, with many envious and some making hilarious jokes

Penny Ntuli captures a man's romantic moment. Images: @pennyntuli/ Instagram, @Antonio_Diaz/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of a man who stopped his work to attend to a video call from his lover left Mzansi envious.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @pennyntuli_, the man who works at a carwash took a break to attend to a video call with his romantic partner. The gent can be seen laying on the grass, tossing and turning as he smiles on the phone.

The TikTokker was envious. She said that there is no such thing as a man who is too busy to attend to his lover. @pennyntuli_ praised the gentleman for being such a good example to others.

Gent shows love to his romantic partner

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the romantic man

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users feeling envious and some throwing jokes here and there.

@Mr Mabuza Sir... wrote:

"So true."

@KaMaseko❤️ felt envious:

"Please make it a sound mama."

@AuthiYeShap commented:

"This guy is on betway."

@Csa Kila joked:

"You forced him to do this."

@Katleho B Selepe laughed:

"This guy is on TikTok ."

@Sphelele Mnyandu shared:

"Me never I prefer to be single man."

Couple shows off true love

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Zimbabwean couple that showed the internet what true love looked like.

The couple wowed the Internet when they showed off their pure love for one another. They showed off their morning routine, washing each other and their little baby. They film themselves getting ready for the day, where they both take turns to meet each other’s unique needs; whether it’s wiping each other’s face or moisturising each other’s hair, they are up for it all as long as they see each other’s smile modelled on their faces as a form of pleasure.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News