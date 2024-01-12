A man posted a TikTok video of his wife rocking traditional attire as a newly married couple and smiling as they strolled together

His channel is dedicated to his marriage and his love for his wife, with the most recent video amassing over 200 000 views

Mzansi commented on the video, showing pride in the couple and celebrating the young man for the undying love he has for his wife

A young man shared his undying love for his beautiful wife wearing traditional clothing. Source: @sivuqs

Source: TikTok

The young man who posts under the handle @@sivuqs uses his TikTok account to celebrate his love for his wife, documenting every moment from their time dating to their marriage.

His videos have earned millions of views, with people on the internet celebrating his commitment to her. His most popular video is his pinned video of their wedding day, which shows them sharing their vows and her crying, with loved ones cheering.

Gorgeous couple

The TikTok video posted shows him walking behind his new wife in a traditional. attire with the caption:

"My dear wife."

Mzansi hearts melt

The video amassed over 25 000 views, with netizens flooding the comments sections to express how beautiful their love is. Many also shared congratulations following their recent marriage.

Thabi Shozie was proud of him:

"Just followed you for being a man and doing the right thing."

Thotho celebrated them:

"My faves, I’m happy for you, zithandwa, congratulations. I knew your relationship would last until here."

Nina Ndoda felt inspired:

"Let me follow you guys just for this special love❤️❤️❤️"

Naledi loved his wife's look:

"There is just something unique about this attire."

Linamandla hoped for her own wedding:

"I wish to wear this attire one day."

Mathakga shared her congratulations on their new marriage:

"So happy for you guys!"

Nella shared her appreciation:

"Oh, I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️"

Diphoko could contain her emotions:

"My God, guys, love is a beautiful thing."

Ayabonga is committed to its content:

"Just followed you for this content ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News