A little boy was enjoying his video games when the living room was flooded with his grandmother and her church friends

They started singing hymns and the young champ looked like he did not want to be there

South Africans in the comment section made fun of his unhappiness and threw some gentle punchlines

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A little boy's bubble burst while playing a video game, and his granny and her church companions invaded the living room. Image: @tshepisoshikwambane

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman posted a video which left netizens howling in laughter and wanting more of the same content. The video is of a young man whose vibe is killed by his grandmother and her prayer group members.

Young boy's gaming session was disrupted

@tshepisoshikwambane posted the video on her TikTok account. The clip shows a scene many children who grew up ekasi are too familiar with. The little boy is surrounded by women singing a church hymn while dressed in church swag. He does not seem to be in the spirit of praise at that moment because he looks like he could die from boredom.

The caption reveals that the kid's gaming time was disturbed by gogo, with her church members hosting a session in the living room. Although singing church hymns tends to revive those needing spiritual upliftment, the boy's soul was downcast, and his heart yearned to hear the video game's melody and the console's hum.

Watch the video here:

Commentators laugh at the young man's woes

Netizens laughed heartily at the boy who was playing video games but was disturbed.

Nellznellynellz remarked:

“He looks so defeated.”

Faith joked:

“If he could, he would tell them to leave.”

Fluxx__ added:

“I need this video for when I’m running late and they’re asking me where I’m at.”

Manto Khumalo wrote:

“That’s why I always say my cousin can hold seminars on how to cope with your grandma and her friends.”

Boitumelo Seotloe commented:

“I remember this happening to me, and I hated church so much, but now as I grow, I’m so grateful for these memories and have been forced to attend church.”

M:

“Gogos refuse to rest on a Sunday yerrr. Church afterparty.”

Ceddie:

“Lil man is questioning his whole purpose of existence.”

@MaNjomane Khulamini chipped in:

“And then a few years later, he becomes a pastor. God has a peculiar sense of humour.”

Gogo dances in church with passion in a TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a gogo danced in church.

The older woman showed she still had the moves when walking towards the altar. Her happy vibes infected netizens who loved every moment of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News