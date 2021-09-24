A video of one local man climbing to the top of a street pole has shocked South Africans

In the clip, the man rocks back and forth on the public infrastructure much to the amusement of onlookers

Social media peeps, however, were really not impressed and wanted the man to be held accountable

A video of a local man doing some pretty reckless stunting has social media users in a frenzy. It seems the thrill-seeker had climbed up a nearby street pole and quickly caught the attention of surprised onlookers.

A video of one local man climbing to the top of a street pole has shocked South Africans.

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the insane footage.

"Lawlessness, day light izinyoka damaging infrastructure," he captioned the post.

In the video, the man can be seen rocking back and forth, clinging for dear life on the top of the street pole. Shocked onlookers cannot help but laugh.

Local social media users, however, did not find the video as funny. Many people really wanted the reckless man to be charged for his actions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mafiwa2 said:

"But the people who should be calling this idiot to order are laughing, what nonsense is this, they should be pelting him with whatever they can get their hands on to bring him down."

@MALANGENII said:

"Yhooo."

@ntobengnkadimen said:

"Bathong."

@MfekaMondli said:

"Was gonna ask him once to get down the next bullet in his *ss.. we don't need such people in our country useless."

Haibo: Video of reckless man destroying street lamp, SA wants justice

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video clip of a messy car accident has South Africans really traumatised. The fact that witnesses of the incident appear to be robbing the car crash victims certainly makes the clip more difficult to stomach.

Heading online, @crimeairnetwork shared the shocking footage. According to their reports, the incident happened near Johannesburg CBD.

A VW Polo collides with another vehicle at an intersection before skidding and turning over. The other motorist involved in the accident drives off while the passengers of the VW Polo are bombarded by a crowd of people.

While some appear to be helping the crash victims, others are clearly running off with their valuables.

South Africans really could not believe what they were witnessing. Check out some of the reactions to the jaw-dropping video below:

@Thambu02 said:

"People are hungry."

@_officialMoss said:

"Really… that's not an excuse any more. Some people are just criminals."

@_MrsKanye said:

"These are the very same people who were looting in JHB, the trauma that person is in and then people steal from you in an accident?! Ai abantu."

@geoff0504 said:

"There is simply no hope of ever living in a law-abiding country. Not while animals like this prowl the streets."

@MsBuu2 said:

"And it's sad because it's black people doing this to other black people."

@TshepoFS said:

"I drove into JHB CBD last Saturday and I realised that most people who dwell on those streets are zombies, lost souls nje. I'm not surprised that the "victims' valuables" happened. It's very rare you will find true Ubuntu there. Sies."

@sissgugu said:

"Looks like Polo was in the wrong, but i10 is in trouble as well because he ran. The rest of the video is heartbreaking really."

@ndu_34184 said:

"South Africans have Ubuntu, they definitely help each other. What we see here... I don't see any South African."

@Mbosuku said:

"Police we need your help. South Africa has become a crime capital. Lord help us."

