Video footage of a crowd of people stealing the belongings of car crash victims is making the rounds on social media

Without hesitation, it appears the opportunistic bystanders rob the crash victims in broad daylight

Shocked South Africans headed to the comments section, expressing their disgust and utter disbelief

A video clip of a messy car accident has South Africans really traumatised. The fact that witnesses of the incident appear to be robbing the car crash victims certainly makes the clip more difficult to stomach.

Video footage of bystanders stealing the belongings of car crash victims has SA super unimpressed. Images: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @crimeairnetwork shared the shocking footage. According to their reports, the incident happened near Johannesburg CBD.

A VW Polo collides with another vehicle at an intersection before skidding and turning over. The other motorist involved in the accident drives off while the passengers of the VW Polo are bombarded by a crowd of people.

While some appear to be helping the crash victims, others are clearly running off with their valuables.

South Africans really could not believe what they were witnessing. Check out some of the reactions to the jaw-dropping video below:

@Thambu02 said:

"People are hungry."

@_officialMoss said:

"Really… that's not an excuse any more. Some people are just criminals."

@_MrsKanye said:

"These are the very same people who were looting in JHB, the trauma that person is in and then people steal from you in an accident?! Ai abantu."

@geoff0504 said:

"There is simply no hope of ever living in a law-abiding country. Not while animals like this prowl the streets."

@MsBuu2 said:

"And it's sad because it's black people doing this to other black people."

@TshepoFS said:

"I drove into JHB CBD last Saturday and I realised that most people who dwell on those streets are zombies, lost souls nje. I'm not surprised that the "victims' valuables" happened. It's very rare you will find true Ubuntu there. Sies."

@sissgugu said:

"Looks like Polo was in the wrong, but i10 is in trouble as well because he ran. The rest of the video is heartbreaking really."

@ndu_34184 said:

"South Africans have Ubuntu, they definitely help each other. What we see here... I don't see any South African."

@Mbosuku said:

"Police we need your help. South Africa has become a crime capital. Lord help us."

Overturned bus in Kilimon leaves close to 70 churchgoers injured, including kids

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kilimon on Sunday, 5 September, saw over 50 adults and 20 children injured after the bus they were being transported in overturned.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson, Zinhle Mali, has confirmed that the bus involved in the unfortunate incident had been transporting churchgoers from Bulwer to Kilimon.

The accident reportedly occurred in the proximity of Umzimkhulu River Lodge at around 9.30am, based on information by Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS).

Following reports by News24, Mali confirmed that 67 adults and 20 children suffered injuries. Emergency medical services were requested from areas as far as Pietermaritzburg to aid at the location of the accident, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za