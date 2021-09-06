Over 50 adults and 20 children have reportedly been injured due to the bus they were being transmuted on unexpected overturned in Kilimon on Sunday, 5 September

KILIMON - Kilimon on Sunday, 5 September, saw over 50 adults and 20 children injured after the bus they were being transported in overturned.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson, Zinhle Mali, has confirmed that the bus involved in the unfortunate incident had been transporting churchgoers from Bulwer to Kilimon.

The accident reportedly occurred in the proximity of Umzimkhulu River Lodge at around 9.30am, based on information by Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS).

Following reports by News24, Mali confirmed that 67 adults and 20 children suffered injuries. Emergency medical services were requested from areas as far as Pietermaritzburg to aid at the location of the accident, according to TimesLIVE.

27 people killed near Butterworth, East London in horror Eastern Cape bus crash

Previously, Briefly News reported that at least 27 people are presumed to be dead following a horrific bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Briefly News understands that a baby boy is among the dead. A spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport Unathi Binqose confirmed that the death toll is likely higher as more people were trapped inside the overturned bus.

According to an earlier News24 report, first responders, including search and rescue personnel, traffic officers, firefighters and paramedics are attending to the wreckage. The accident happened in a section of the N2 notorious for accidents.

Taxi crash injures several and kills 1 child outside Parliament

Briefly News also reported that a minibus taxi that was transporting children just missed crashing into the front of Parliament on Friday, 20 August. The accident killed one pupil and left a number of other people injured. Reports state that a metal bollard stopped the taxi from ramming into the gates of Parly.

The taxi almost hit the statue of Louis Botha, an early 20th-century prime minister.

EWN reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the accident. The report explained that a case of reckless and/or negligent driving has been opened.

