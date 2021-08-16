27 People Killed Near Butterworth, East London in Horror Eastern Cape Bus Crash

A horror bus crash on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of at least 27 people

The bus driver also reportedly died in the crash after losing control of the passenger vehicle before it plunged 200 metres down a steep embankment

It is thought the death toll is likely higher as there were more people trapped inside the overturned bus

At least 27 people are presumed to be dead following a horrific bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Briefly News understands that a baby boy is among the dead. A spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport Unathi Binqose confirmed that the death toll is likely higher as more people were trapped inside the overturned bus.

At least 27 people are presumed to be dead following a horrific bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Monday. Image: @TrafficRTMC/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

According to an earlier News24 report, first responders, including search and rescue personnel, traffic officers, firefighters and paramedics, are attending to the wreckage. The accident happened in a section of the N2 notorious for accidents.

However, DispatchLIVE reported that details were still sketchy while the efforts by emergency personnel continue.

Binqose said the driver, who is believed to have lost control of the passenger bus before it plunged 200 metres down a steep embankment, died in the crash. He said:

"He lost control just before he could cross the river on the last curve."

The long-distance bus was travelling from Cape Town. Health facilities and more emergency services from the surrounding area and beyond have rushed in to help assess the extent of the injuries to the survivors.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health confirmed that it would work with the bus company, DMJ Transport, to establish a support centre for the concerned relatives of those who may have been on the bus.

Triple tragedy: Killer Kau’s mother and brother also victims of car accidents

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Sakhile ‘Killer Kau’ Hlatshwayo was laid to rest on Sunday and Mzansi followed the proceedings via live stream.

Family and friends took to the podium to share their tributes to the late Amapiano artist. According to TshisaLIVE, Killer Kau’s uncle Remember Khumalo revealed that car accidents also claimed the lives of Killer Kau’s mother and brother.

“What hurts me the most is how Sakhile's mother passed away. It was terrible. It happened again when his brother died in an accident.

"I thought they would try to break the cycle so it doesn't happen again in the family. Today, we are seeing it again. Why it keeps happening in the family, I don't know.”

Source: Briefly.co.za