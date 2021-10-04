North West Mayor Neo Schalk was involved in a horrific car accident that claimed the lives of two people

The mayor is said to have been on his way home with his wife at 3am following an after tears event they attended

The police in the North West are currently investigating a case of culpable homicide following the head-on collision

RUSTENBURG - On Sunday morning, the Naledi local municipality mayor Neo Schalk was killed in a horrific car crash. His wife sustained severe injuries and what taken to hospital.

North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari confirmed that the car crash took place just outside Vryburg.

ANC Mayor Neo Schalk was involved in a head-on collision on Sunday night. Image: Mzansi Times

Lehari stated that the police report stated that Schalk was involved in a head-on collision. The other driver of the vehicle died on the scene of the accident, according to a report by IOL.

The North West police are said to be currently investigating a case of culpable homicide.

TimesLIVE reports that the mayor and his wife were going home after they had attended two funerals on Sunday. One of the funerals the pair were in attendance at was of ex-Naledi municipal speaker Neo Mathibe.

The family spokesperson Tshegetso Boekhouer said the car crash happened at 3am following an after tears event.

According to sources close to the family, Schalk's wife was hospitalised with a fractured arm and other minor injuries.

South Africans sent their condolences to the mayor's family on social media

Some people on social media paid their respects to the mayor's family on the internet. Other people found it strange that another mayor died in a car crash. Here's what they had to say:

@Judaeda3 said:

"May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family. A North West mayor is under investigation for allegedly using public money to buy a R29000 watch as a gift for an outgoing municipal manager. Naledi local municipality mayor Neo Schalk has been accused of buying a TAG"

@focusorgo said:

"mayor Xolani Duma crashes a car. mayor Nqaba Bhanga crashes a car. mayor Jolidee Matongo dies in a car crash. mayor Neo Schalk dies in a car crash. Condolences but WTF??"

@JustJamal_ said:

"The manner in which celebrities and politicians are losing their lives this year is so scary. We lost three mayors this year, Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo, and now Neo Schalk."

@bongilaz said:

"I wonder if they take their cars for serviceThinking face Tjo! so many car crashes! MHSRP!"

