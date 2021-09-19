South Africans across the country were shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo's death

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the internet to share a touching message about the mayor whom he'd spent the day with him Johannesburg canvassing for the ANC

EFF leader Julius Malema also paid his respects to the mayor, he and Matongo had known each other well when Malema was in the ANC Youth League

Johannesburg - South Africa was rocked by the tragic news that the newly elected Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo had passed away following a car accident on Saturday evening.

From across the country, people paid their respects to the mayor who had caused quite a wave in Johannesburg when he was elected, with a number of people making xenophobic comments about him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema were among those who posted touching messages about Matongo in the wake of his death. Photo credit: @CyrilRamaphosa, @Julius_S_Malema

The City of Johannesburg confirmed the passing of Motongo in a statement released.

Politicians from President Cyril Ramaphosa to EFF leader Julius Malema took to the internet to pay their respects to Matongo.

@PresidencyZA:

"President @CyrilRamaphosa mourns the tragic death of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo."

@niehaus_carl:

"What a terrible tragedy to lose such a young and talented comrade. Life is so fragile. Just two weeks ago we were together at comrade #KebbyMaphatsoe's funeral, and now our #MayorOfJohannesburg, comrade #JolideeMatongo has also passed on. May His Soul Rest In Peace."

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Matongo were canvassing in Soweto on Saturday, hours before he tragically died.

