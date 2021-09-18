Ramaphosa on PR Blitz as Voter Registration Opens, Visits Soweto

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in full PR mode as he visited Soweto as the ANC kicked off its election campaign

Voter registration stations opened up nationwide prompting political parties to mobilise ahead of the local elections

Ramaphosa reassured residents that the ANC is alive and is found among the people

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's election campaign in Soweto with a presidential visit.

Going from door to door and performing a meet a greet with residents, Ramaphosa flashed his 1 000 watt smile and reassured voters that the ANC is alive and well.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reassured Soweto residents that the ANC is alive and well. Photo credit: @MyANC, @MbalulaFikile

In a video shared on Ramaphosa's Twitter page, the president can be seen greeting people wearing a face mask and performing the iconic elbow bump.

The video was captioned with the following:

"We are rearing to go. The ANC lives and it is to be found among our people. Together we work to resolve the challenges confronting our communities."

The SABC reported that Ramaphosa will lead the ANC's election campaign in Meadowlands, Chiawelo and Naledi. He will also meet with community leaders of the Nomzamo informal settlement.

eNCA reported that prior to Ramaphosa's visit residents staged a service delivery protest. The SAPS deployed officers and vehicles to the area ahead of the opening of election registration stations.

