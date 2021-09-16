Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize Dies Aged 69, Mzansi Sends Condolences

South Africans have reacted to the news of the passing of Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Hlengiwe Mkhize

Mkhize, who was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC), died on Thursday aged 69

Mkhize previously served as Minister of Higher Education and Training, holding office from 17 October 2017 to 26 February 2018

South Africans have taken to social media to share their messages of condolences following the passing of Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Hlengiwe Mkhize, who died aged 69, on Thursday.

Mkhize was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) and chairperson of the Progressive Women's Movement of South Africa (PWMSA).

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Hlengiwe Mkhize, died aged 69 on Thursday. Image: @Newzroom405/ @MinisterOfExcel/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

She previously served as Minister of Higher Education and Training, holding office from 17 October 2017 to 26 February 2018 before serving as Deputy Minister in the Correctional Services and Telecommunications ministries, eNCA reported.

Among many other roles, Mkhize was a senior lecturer and researcher at Wits University from 1990 until 1995 and deputy minister was previous SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands, according to EWN.

Mzansi reacts to news of Mkhize's passing

There was a huge outpouring to the news online as people from all walks of life reacted to the news of Mkhize's passing. Briefly News brings readers the reactions.

@Pelican Fusi Motlodi said:

"Rest in peace. I will be happy if the cause is not Covid."

@Madee Dee wrote:

"Yoh more shocking than sad."

@Musawenkosi Ledwaba added:

"May she rest in peace. Gone too soon."

@Zusiphe Thando Ngqinambi reacted:

"Rest in peace, Mbokodo."

@Theila Matshidi offered:

"May her spirit rest in peace."

