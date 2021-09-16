Gugu Gumede, pens appreciation post, to her late mother, Zanele Kamagwaza Msibi

Gugu Gumede has taken to social media to say her final goodbye to her mom, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi

The National Freedom Party leader succumbed to cardiac arrest linked to Covid-19 last Monday at a Durban hospital where she was receiving treatment

The Uzalo actress said her words cannot express how she appreciates kaMagwaza-Msibi for caring for her and her family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gugu Gumede has penned a touching tribute to her late mom, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi. The actress' mom passed away on Monday, 6 September.

She reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest linked to the coronavirus complications. KaMagwaza-Msibi was the leader of the National Freedom Party (NFP).

Gugu Gumede penned an appreciation post to her late mother Zanele Kamagwaza Msibi. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

The Uzalo actress praised her mom for being a dedicated public servant. The media personality said the politician changed many people's lives.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 16 September, Gugu Gumede thanked her "best friend" supporting her career choice. Saying her final goodbye to her mom, she said kaMagwaza-Msibi was her greatest fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Words will never be enough to express our appreciation for the love and affection that she single-handedly raised us with. We never lacked; and when the opportunity presented itself, we ensured that she never did too - and we are appreciative of this."

The star also thanked everyone who has supported her family when they were preparing to put her mom in her final resting place.

"Thank you so much to everyone that has extended a hand during this incredibly difficult time. I may not be able to answer every call, text or DM - but I see them, and I’m appreciative. May God continue to bless you all and watch over your loved ones."

Check out the rest of the lengthy post below:

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede mourns following her mother's passing

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo star Gugu Gumede is not doing well after her mother, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi's untimely death. The actress has missed most of this week's shoot with the SABC 1 telenovela as she is still mourning the National Freedom Party leader's passing. The thespian's mother passed away on Monday, 6 September.

She reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest linked to Covid-19 complications. She had been receiving treatment at a hospital, north of Durban.

Gugu had taken some time off social media ever since her mom was admitted in hospital about two weeks back. She had last posted on Instagram exactly just over two weeks back.

Source: Briefly.co.za