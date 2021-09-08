Uzalo's Gugu Gumede Mourns Death of Her Mom, NFP Leader Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi

Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede is mourning the death of her mother and NFP leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi

The star, who portrays the role of MaMlambo in the show, is not taking the news of her mom's death well and has reportedly taken a break from filming the show

Gugu's mom reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest while receiving treatment at a Durban hospital on Monday, 6 September

Uzalo star Gugu Gumede is not doing well after her mother, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi's untimely death. The actress has missed most of this week's shoot with the SABC 1 telenovela as she is still mourning the National Freedom Party leader's passing.

The thespian's mother passed away on Monday, 6 September. She reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest linked to Covid-19 complications. She had been receiving treatment at a hospital, north of Durban.

Gugu has been away from social media ever since her mom was admitted in hospital two weeks ago. She last posted on Instagram exactly two weeks back.

Daily Sun reports that the star has taken a break from Uzalo since the death of the popular KZN politician. The actress, who portrays the character of Hlengiwe Mlambo, asked for privacy as "we are mourning" when the publication contacted her.

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede react to Zuma's arrest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Uzalo actress took to Instagram and showed love to the politician during his arrest in July. She said former President Jacob Zuma supported her family when her politician mom, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was sick. Along with snaps of herself with Zuma, she captioned her post:

"Nxamalala, our family will always appreciate the emotional support you gave us during and after my Mom’s ailment. Those visits and check-ups went a long way. When many turned their backs on us, you did not. This will forever be a testament of your character. Yima njalo Msholozi."

At the time, South African citizens had taken to their favourite social media platforms to share their views on the politician's arrest for failing to obey a court order.

Some people were happy that the struggle hero had been jailed for contempt of court and had expressed that his incarceration proved that no one was above the law in Mzansi. Others shared their sadness at his arrest with some even taking to the street to demand his release.

