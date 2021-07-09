Yima Njalo Msholozi: Uzalo's Gugu Gumede & 2 Other Celebs React to Zuma's Arrest

Social media has been abuzz since the arrest of former Mzansi President Jacob Zuma. South African citizens have taken to their favourite platforms to share their views on the politician's arrest for failing to obey a court order.

Some people are happy that the struggle hero has been jailed for contempt of court and have expressed that his incarceration proved that no one is above the law in Mzansi. Others have shared their sadness at his arrest and some have even taken to the street to demand his immediate release.

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede and other SA celebs such as L'vovo and Brenda Mtambo have reacted to Jacob Zuma's imprisonment. Image: @itsgugugumede, @lvovosa, @brendamtambo

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has compiled a list of Mzansi celebs who have taken to social media to show support to Zuma. Check them out below:

1. Gugu Gumede

The Uzalo actress took to Instagram and showed love to the politician. She said Zuma supported her family when her politician mom, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was sick. Along with snaps of herself with Zuma, she captioned her post:

"Nxamalala, our family will always appreciate the emotional support you gave us during and after my Mom’s ailment. Those visits and check-ups went a long way. When many turned their backs on us, you did not. This will forever be a testament of your character. Yima njalo Msholozi."

2. Brenda Mtambo

The singer also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Zuma's arrest without a trial. She posted a video of herself belting out, Thina Sizwe - a song Zuma sang at former President Nelson Mandela's funeral, according to TshisaLIVE. She captioned her post:

"Siyakhuleka ubaba uMsholozi aphile (we are praying Msholozi lives through this). Something is not feeling right with him in jail. I feel sad for some reason."

3. L'vovo

The Kwaito musician got hot under the collar following Zuma's arrest. The Resista hitmaker cannot accept the fact that Zuma has been arrested for refusing to appear at the State Capture Commission.

The star took to Twitter and labelled the Zondo Commission as a circus. He wrote:

"After 1 Billion. The only arrest is of a 80 year old, retired, pensioner... For what? for failing to appear at the circus! 2021."

Source: Briefly.co.za