Triple Tragedy: Killer Kau’s Mother and Brother Also Victims of Car Accidents

Killer Kau's funeral was held over the weekend and saw the popular Amapiano artist being laid to rest

Speaking on behalf of the musician's family, Killer Kau's uncle revealed that both his mother and brother were also victims of car accidents in the past

The revelation left many Mzansi social media users gobsmacked as they sent their sympathies and love to the family

Sakhile ‘Killer Kau’ Hlatshwayo was laid to rest on Sunday and Mzansi followed the proceedings via live stream.

Killer Kau was buried this past Sunday. Image: @killerkausa

Source: Instagram

Family and friends took to the podium to share their tributes to the late Amapiano artist.

According to TshisaLive, Killer Kau’s uncle Remember Khumalo revealed that car accidents also claimed the lives of Killer Kau’s mother and brother.

“What hurts me the most is how Sakhile's mother passed away. It was terrible. It happened again when his brother died in an accident. I thought they would try to break the cycle so it doesn't happen again in the family. Today, we are seeing it again. Why it keeps happening in the family, I don't know.”

Other family members also took to the podium to speak about the young man.

Social media users were deeply impacted by the words of Killer Kau’s uncle. Here are some of the reactions:

@zamalotshwa said:

“When Killer Kau”s uncle spoke.”

@mbuso said:

“Sad to watch the funeral of Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo. To see his family so torn like this is shattering. No uncle, mother, aunt or any adult should bury young members of the family.”

