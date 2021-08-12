South Africans reportedly gathered outside the home of Killer Kau recently to pay their respects to the late star

A video circulating on social media showed hundreds of fans singing outside the reported home of the Amapiano hitmaker

While many were impressed by the show of love, others were concerned about the mass gathering in times of Covid-19

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It’s clear that South Africans adored the late Killer Kau. The young Amapiano artist was honoured with a night vigil outside his home.

Killer Kau was honoured with a vigil recently. Image: @killerkausa

Source: Instagram

Hundreds of people gathered to honour the fallen star and sang some of his catchy hits while waving their cellphones in the night sky. Others even carried posters bearing messages for the late musician.

A video of the event was shared online and left many feeling emotional over the loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter user @NkanyeziKhubeka shared the video online along with the caption:

“Killer Kau’s home right now.”

Here are some reactions to the post:

@lordwyck_sa said:

“RIP ntwana yase Zondi.”

A few others expressed concern over the gathering in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The current Covid-19 regulations prohibit mass gatherings.

@regina_mamakoko said:

“And then Covid, Curfew, Lockdown??? Eish I smell "with immediate effect" lana.”

Killer Kau passed away when he, Mpura and four others were involved in a head-on collision in Rustenburg earlier this week.

Mpura and Killer Kau: Mzansi celebrities mourn 'the boys'

Briefly News reported that the deaths of Mpura and Killer Kau have rocked the South African entertainment industry and tributes have been pouring in for the fallen Amapiano stars.

Mzansi celebrities took to social media to show love to their fallen peers and share condolences with the grieving families. Riky Rick, Maphorisa and DJ Sbu are some of the big names who took to social media to share some words.

DJ Sbu took to Twitter and shared some wise words, saying:

“Just woke up to the sad news of their passing. Deepest condolences to their family, friends, loved ones & dear fans. Lalani ngoxolo young Kings The LORD is close to the brokenhearted & saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Source: Briefly.co.za