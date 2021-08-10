Mpura and Killer Kau: Mzansi Celebrities Mourn 'the Boys'

South African celebrities have sent their tributes and condolence messages after the passing of Mpura and Killer Kau

Many have expressed their shock and devastation over the unexpected turn of events that prematurely ended 5 lives

Celebrities such as Riky Rick and DJ Sbu took to social media to share their personal messages to their fallen peers

The deaths of Mpura and Killer Kau have rocked the South African entertainment industry and tributes have been pouring in for them.

Mpura passed away recently and Mzansi sent their condolences. Image: @mpurapudi

Source: Instagram

It has been confirmed that 3 other lives were lost in the fatal car accident, namely upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

Mzansi celebrities have taken to social media to show love to their fallen peers and share condolences with the grieving families.

Riky Rick, Maphorisa and DJ Sbu are some of the big names that took to social media to share some words.

DJ Sbu said:

“Just woke up to the sad news of their passing. Deepest condolences to their family, friends, loved ones & dear fans. Lalani ngoxolo young Kings The LORD is close to the brokenhearted & saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

“Got to see him [Killer Kau] perform for the first time at Focalistic’s birthday, he performed straight after me and I loved his energy on stage,” said Khuli Chana.

“LOVED YOU BOYS SO MUCH.”

Mpura and Killer Kau pass away in tragic accident

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

