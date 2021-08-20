One child has been killed and several other people injured after a taxi crashed just outside Parliament in Cape Town

The taxi missed the gates of Parliament and a statue of Louis Botha as it was stopped by a metal bollard

A teacher from a nearby school was at the scene where he explained that the passengers were students from townships in the area and attended various schools in the area

CAPE TOWN - A minibus taxi that was transporting children just missed crashing into the front of Parliament on Friday, 20 August. The accident killed one pupil and left a number of other people injured. Reports state that a metal bollard stopped the taxi from ramming into the gates of Parly.

The taxi almost hit the statue of Louis Botha, an early 20th-century prime minister. According to , a teacher at Walmer Estate Primary School, Ebrahim White, was at the scene of the accident.

The SAPS is investigating a minibus taxi crash that claimed the life of one child and injured over a dozen. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

White said that he heard that the taxi driver allegedly jumped a red light and on top of that, was overloaded. White stated that a majority of the taxi's passengers were primary school pupils. He explained that the students came from nearby townships such as Khayelitsha and attended various schools in the area.

EWN reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the accident. The report explained that a case of reckless and/or negligent driving has been opened.

In a media release, presiding officers of Parliament expressed their sadness at the tragedy. The officers sent their thoughts and prayers to the injured students and wished them well in their recoveries.

They went on to state that traffic authorities should investigate the circumstances to the best of their abilities to ensure children's safety.

