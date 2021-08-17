RTMC to Investigate Eastern Cape Bus Crash That Claimed 28 Lives

A horrific bus crash in Kei Cuttings has sadly claimed the lives of 28 people and investigations are ongoing

The RTMC is currently investigating the accident where the bus plunged down an embankment, injuring 30 other passengers

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was one of many people to send through his condolences and ensure citizens that there will be an investigation

Investigations are ongoing after a bus crash in Kei Cuttings claimed the lives of 28 people. Kei Cuttings is between Butterworth and East London in the Eastern Cape. More than 30 other people were injured.

According to a report by EWN, the driver of the bus lost control before it plunged down into a steep embankment. The vehicle was on a long-distance journey from Cape Town to Mthatha when it overturned.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was one of many people to send their condolences to the victims and the families of those who lost their lives. Mbalula stated that South Africans need to work as a team to ensure road safety.

Below are some of the responses from South Africans to Minister Mbalula's tweet about the investigation:

@ItsYourDriver wrote:

"Dear oh dear, such carnage and so unnecessary as always... Would you mind sharing a previous report from a similar bus crash investigation? I think we all know we will never ever hear that either the driver was speeding or on his phone or that the bus was unroadworthy etc... Thanks!"

@Jeniffer_Khwezi said:

"If only you knew what your investigative teams are doing you would understand our concerns."

@Buyisekhaya shared:

"What do you know about investigations Mr. Big Mouth? How far are you in Senzo Meyiwa's investigation? Bheki Cele and you are desperate for attention!!"

28 people killed near Butterworth, East London in horror Eastern Cape bus crash

On the same note, Briefly News earlier reported that at least 28 people are presumed to be dead following a horrific bus accident on the N2.

Briefly News understands that a baby boy was among the dead. Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport Unathi Binqose confirmed that the death toll is likely higher as more people were trapped inside the overturned bus.

According to an earlier News24 report, first responders, including search and rescue personnel, traffic officers, firefighters and paramedics are attending to the wreckage. The accident happened on a section of the N2 notorious for accidents.

