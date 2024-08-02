A student was having a great time at school until her faux pas was caught on camera

In the middle of filming what would have been a sickening TikTok dance challenge, her fake phondo embarrassed her

Netizens were stunned by the hilarious moment and cracked jokes in the comments

A student’s day was interrupted by her fake ponytail falling off.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera, and the young lady shared it on her Instagram.

Student’s wig falls off during TikTok dance challenge at school

High school is where you create some of your most embarrassing and unhinged memories. A young lady trying to live her best life was embarrassed by her fake hair.

Precious, the student, was in the middle of filming a cool TikTok dance challenge with her mate when her fake ponytail left the chat. It dropped to the ground, and she moved swiftly to check for it.

Her friend was startled by the fast movement and turned to see what the panic was about. The cameraman caught on and hit cut.

Precious shared the funny moment that she’ll never forget on Instagram with the caption:

“I don’t have a POV for this one. Yes, guys, it happens.”

Watch the video below:

A student's fake ponytail falls off during a TikTok dance challenge. Image: @we.luvvvrea

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to student’s phondo falling in school

The student’s followers were stunned by the swift moment and cracked jokes in the comments:

@vvs_kayygeee compared the viral moment to her hectic life:

"How my life is falling apart rn."

@zaz.zz23 imagined the worst:

"Imagine that happening in front of your crush."

@katlego_smilee backed away from an idea:

"Time I want to do this hairstyle today, maybe ke sign."

@auntie.zoe was stunned:

"I don’t even know what to say."

@lily_chauke told their humbling story:

"Nah cause mine got snatched off in front of phamb kwabantu."

Woman takes off wig to stay safe from Joburg tsotsis

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared her struggles of having to take off her wig in Johannesburg. The lady explained that it is an unspoken rule to hide valuable belongings when travelling to the MTN taxi rank in Jozi.

Many netizens sprung to the comments section to tell their dark tales of the MTN taxi rank.

