Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke's spirit is not deterred by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's plans to stop funding super fans. The sports fanatic expressed gratitude for landing a private gig with Spar.

Mama Joy shares photos from a private gig.

One of Mzansi's most recognised sports fanatics, Mama Joy Chauke, shared four photos of her recent gig on X (Twitter). The superfan said she was invited to the giant supermarket chain Spar for their awards ceremony to hand over a trophy.

"With Spar Bosses at Spar Awards, my job is simple here, it is to Present an Award and I am grateful for Spar to think about me as an influencer and Superfan."

Mzansi bursts Mama Joy's bubble

Netizens were not impressed by this, and many continued to spew hate under her post. Some reminded her of Gayton McKenzie's plans to close taps on superfans.

"I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes & artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s most needed."

This is how Mzansi reacted:

@Real_TheGuy_ZA

"Good whilst you there ask for a job LOrd GAyton has closed the tap no more freebies."

@Waykz6661

"Superfan, superfan, superfan at this rate you'll become an Onlyfan."

@Thembinkos42466

"Ooh no!!! Now she is roaming around looking for sympathy since Gayton closing the taps."

Mama Joy excited about Paris trip

In a previous report from Briefly Mews, Mama Joy Chauke got trolled online after she cheekily announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa at the Olympics.

Netizens were quick to poke fun at her and said she should pay for her own international trips because the new minister of Sports plans to shut down funding for her and other superfans.

