Mama Joy reportedly threw shade at Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

The sports fanatic is apparently still bummed about the Minister cutting funding for superfans and allegedly using it on himself

Mzansi bashed McKenzie for allegedly misusing state funds and defended Mama Joy

Mama Joy shared netizens' posts bashing Gayton McKenzie. Images: JoyChauke5, GaytonMcK

Yoh, apparently, Mama Joy isn't on good terms with Gayton McKenzie.

Did Mama Joy throw shade at Gayton McKenzie?

It appears that things aren't as rosy between Mama Joy and Gayton McKenzie as they previously claimed.

The Minister was captured in a news briefing, during which he seemingly fired shots at Mama Joy, saying people shouldn't compare them because they're miles apart:

"I have done nothing wrong. Do not compare me with Mama Joy. I'm not a superfan; I'm the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture."

This comes after the minister was accused of misusing state funds after exposing his colleague's R800K bill for a trip to Paris.

Instead of responding directly, Mama Joy shared several posts bashing the minister. She also shared a video with a caption that was very telling about her stance on the situation:

"Minding my own business."

Mzansi shows love to Mama Joy

Netizens defended Mama Joy and bashed the Minister for his alleged shady ways:

SokisiOfficial said:

"McKenzie is provoking you."

khumalojl02 wrote:

"Mckenzie didn't spend 80k, it was almost a million. Mama Joy was more affordable than McKenzie."

GI_Irvin posted:

"Ramaphosa must reshuffle this guy."

KatlehojamesKj responded:

"What a clown of a minister, Mamajoy was no public servant."

Sibanda2Sibanda commented:

"The guy wanted a luxurious life, and he's enjoying it."

NobuhleMcetywa dragged the Minister:

"He'll be representing us in stadiums going forward. What a greedy minister."

Anele Mdoda bashes Gayton McKenzie

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda bashing Gayton McKenzie.

This was after the Minister attempted to explain himself online about his controversial trip to Paris in order to show transparency. But Anele said he didn't have to answer to social media users, and they didn't take it lightly:

NombuleloPS said:

"You are very disrespectful. We appreciate him and his updates here on Twitter. Get a life!"

