Some of our favourite celebrities have found love in the arms of Zimbabweans

From Khanyi Mbau who is madly in love with Kudzai Mushonga, to singing duo and parents Simphiwe Ngema and her beau Tino Chinyani

The couples are smitten with each other and they always flaunt their love for their romantic partners

Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani once broke up, but they rekindled their love. Image: @mbaureloaded, @simzngema

Source: Instagram

These celebrities blocked out the noise from social media users who criticised them for finding happiness at the hands of Zimbabweans. From Khanyi Mbau to Simphiwe Ngema, their respective relationships were filled with drama, but they overcame all of that.

Khanyi and Kudzai are the IT couple

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is madly in love with Kudzai Mushonga, a Dubai-based businessman who was born in Zimbabwe.

Their relationship was first placed under scrutiny when their ages were revealed to be years apart. Khanyi even mentioned that this relationship was different for her because she was always the sugar baby, and now she is with a younger man.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

They also had a lovers tiff in Dubai, with Khanyi flying back home without telling Kudzai. He then thought something bad had happened to her as she stated that she was missing.

Check out their latest picture, where they served drip in formal clothing.

"How we get ready for our board meetings, love this guy."

Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani are doting parents

Singing duo and parents to an adorable baby boy, Tiyani Kearabilwe Kemorena, Simphiwe Ngema, and her beau, Tino Chinyani, are back together.

The couple is smitten with each other, and they never shy away from flaunting their love for each other.

Their relationship, too, had its ups and downs, with Simphiwe announcing their break up.

Shortly after, she shared that they had worked things out. They even made music together. Simphiwe recently shared an adorable family picture of them together.

Nota Baloyi and Berita

Although theirs is no more, Afro Soul singer Berita and controversial music executive Nota Baloyi were once a happy married couple.

The singer revealed that their marriage ended after a year. Her tipping point was when Nota made unsavoury remarks about Mihlali Ndamase.

Mzansi rallied behind Berita, saying she made the best decision by leaving him.

Lasizwe flaunts flowers from mystery bae

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza was gifted with a bouquet of white roses from his mystery lover.

He mentioned how much he loves flowers and was grateful to have been gifted with them. Fans were happy for the comedian, with many noting how he always gifts other people with flowers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News