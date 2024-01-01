South Africans have looked back at the year that was and the scandals that came from them

People pointed out the men who deserve the title of swindlers of the year after they dated it girls and their relationships failed

From Leeroy Sidambe and his failed relationship with Mihlali Ndamase to Quinton Jones and his failed marriage to Minnie Dlamini

Mihlali and Minnie Dlamini were allegedly swindled by their ex-partners, Leeroy Sidambe and Quinton Jones. Image: @mihlali_n, @minniedlamini



The embarrassment that comes from a failed public relationship which involves money is something these ladies have to deal with.

Why SA thinks Leeroy swindled Mihlali

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe's dramatic break-up closed off 2023. There were previous rumours that they had split, but it was all hearsay. Things got confirmed after Leeroy was spotted kissing a woman in Dubai.

Mihlali Ndamase then went on a rant and accused Leeroy of not wanting to pay back her money. They had gone on a baecation to Mexico for Mihlali's birthday and Leeroy's card declined. This made Mihlali pay for some of the itineraries.

She also revealed his private cellphone number.

Mzansi had a field day with her and called Leeroy a swindler.

Why Mr Jones is named swindler of the year

Quinton Jones and his failed marriage to Minnie Dlamini hogged headlines for years after their divorce was announced. This was because Quinton is reportedly seeking R10 000 in spousal support.

Netizens crowned him as swindler of the year because many believe that because Quinton is originally from the US, he deceived Minnie, as his assets are registered in a family trust.

Faith Nketsi and her hubby Nzuzo Njilo trust broken by money

Faith Nketsi's fairytale marriage ended abruptly after Faith Nketsi alleged that Nzuzo Njilo swindled her.

In an episode of her reality show, Have Faith, she said:

“I'm trying to make my decision because this is marriage, you know, and I love him deeply. But I just don't trust him. I'm trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can't, I'll make my decision from that.”

This was because Nzuzo had reportedly defrauded Faith.

This Swindler's list was compiled by X user @Tems_Eland, who said:

"Men's Conference 2024 speakers. Speaking "Make sure you swindle an IT girl good" Quinton Jones, Njilo & Leeroy."

