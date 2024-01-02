Makhadzi recently showed love to her ex-boyfriend, Master KG

This comes after the producer's latest hit single, Keneilwe , was crowned song of the year for 2023

Netizens showed love to Master KG, while some even accused Khadzi of wanting her ex back

Makhadzi gave Master KG his flowers after his song 'Keneilwe' was crowned 2023's song of the year. Images: makhadzisa, masterkgsa

Master KG received praise from Makhadzi for the success of his new single, Keneilwe with Nkosazana Daughter and Dalom Kids, after it was crowned 2023's song of the year. Makhadzi's sudden praise left tongues wagging about the song and the pair's relationship.

Makhadzi shows love to Master KG

Nowadays, exes aren't holding grudges and are openly celebrating one other's success. We saw this when Boity showed love to her ex, Cassper Nyovest, after he threw a massive birthday party.

Today, Makhadzi left the past behind her when she congratulated her former lover, Master KG, on the success of his new single, Keneilwe. The song is part of the Limpopo-born producer's project with Nkosazana Daughter.

According to Boom Magazine, Keneilwe was crowned song of the year, and Khadzi took to her Twitter (X) page to congratulate Master KG:

"Congratulations to Master KG. Keneilwe is well deserved!"

The song was preceded by Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's captivating studio session, leaving fans in awe of the singer's angelic voice.

Previously, netizens speculated that the pair's relationship was more than just professional. Even Dr Malinga gave Briefly News his thoughts on their recent video shoot:

"I made a song with Master KG, and when it was time to shoot the video, he told me that he no longer appears in music videos. I respected his decision and shot the Siyafanelana video without him but I was shocked that he was making a video with Nkosazana Daughter."

Lingas said perhaps he was the problem:

"I don't know why he said he didn't want to be in our music video. I didn't ask anything; maybe it was me. I guess he lost interest or it's because I'm not popular like Nkosazana Daughter."

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's praise for Master KG

Netizens showed love to Makhadzi for giving Master KG his flowers:

MasterKGsa thanked Makhadzi:

"Thank you khazi."

OTLHEEE agreed with Makhadzi:

"Yes please, this song is fire!"

TBolobedu said:

"Thanks, Makhadzi, for showing support and encouraging him."

Meanwhile, some netizens poked fun at the pair's relationship, while others weren't convinced of Keneilwe's popularity:

RolivhuwaLidobo said:

"This guy hardly congratulates you, but day in and day out, you congratulate him. I want you to respect yourself."

Matterthereal argued:

"But it is not the song of the year. It is a cross-over song on Thobela FM and Lesedi FM. That does not make it the song of the year."

MabelaKgomotso wrote:

"Your ex is doing well without you."

Makhadzi brings out Skomota for performance

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to Makhadzi bringing out Skomota for an electrifying performance.

Fans were overjoyed at the pair's on-stage chemistry and praised Khadzi for once again giving the viral sensation a platform to entertain his supporters.

