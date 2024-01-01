Mzansi celebs embarked on motherhood and fatherhood journeys in 2023

Stars like Kelly Khumalo, Lamiez Holworthy and Mpumelelo Mseleku welcomed children

Some celebs became first-time parents, but others had their second or third babies

Last year saw several celebrities welcome adorable bundles of joy. Some became parents for the first time, while others were embarking on the journey again.

Stars like award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo, socialite Ayanda Thabethe, Andile and Tamia Mpisane became parents to cute little ones in 2023.

Kelly Khumalo welcomed a daughter

Controversial singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo had the streets buzzing when she announced that she was expecting her third child. The Empini singer shares son Christian with Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub and daughter Thingo with the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to her Instagram page in May 2023, Kelly revealed that she was now a mom of three after weeks of speculation from fans.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy became first-time mom

DJ Lamiez Holworthy proved that one can be pregnant and still slay. The star announced her pregnancy with a sweet post on her timeline.

Doting dad Khuli Chana formerly announced their son Leano's arrival with a cute post on his page. He also posted DJ Lamiez's first post-partum picture.

Ayanda Thabethe welcomed second son

Ayanda Thabethe is enjoying motherhood. The media personality who welcomed her first son Peter Junior with controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe also announced the arrival of her second baby on her social media pages.

Andile and Tamia Mpisane became parents again

Kwa MaMkhize stars Tamia and Andile Mpisane became proud parents to another baby girl after welcoming their first child together Miaandy Mpisane on 15 May 2022.

Taking to their Instagram pages, Tamia and Andile shared a sweet video announcing their second daughter's arrival. Part of her caption read:

"It is with immense joy and gratitude that we announce the arrival of a precious blessing in our lives, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane who made a surprise arrival on the 20th of September 2023."

Sbindi Mseleku welcomed son with Vuyokazi Nciweni

Izingane Zes'thembu stars Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni also welcomed a baby boy. The reality TV stars caused a buzz when they announced their baby's gender on social media.

