A stunning babe purchased beautiful leather couches and a smart TV for her parents and spent over R33K in cash

The woman's parents were delighted after receiving their gifts, and their gratitude could be seen on their faces

South Africans blessed her and were touched by how she bought considerable gifts for her parents to enjoy

A beautiful young woman spoiled her parents when she spent R33,694 for a smart TV and couches in cash.

The gorgeous hun went all out and did not spare a dime in ensuring her parents sat on comfortable couches while watching their favourite TV shows.

@nothando_praise's video on TikTok was viewed by 62.7K people and was liked 4570 times. The video shows her holding the receipt to the shop where she bought her mother the couches and the smart TV.

The video shows her mother unwrapping the couches and smiling in gratitude while labourers install the TV and set it on the wall with brackets.

Having a smart TV comes with benefits such as connecting to the internet and surfing through the internet using the TV. One can also watch multiple streaming platforms such as Showmax, DSTV, Netflix and YouTube without needing a streaming box.

South Africans appreciate the young woman for her gesture

Netizens were proud of her for spoiling her parents with a TV and couches and prayed that God would increase her wealth for her act of kindness.

Nyakallowakhanya said:

"At this moment, they knew they did a good job as parents."

Athenkosi M added:

"This is beautiful."

Khotso871 commented:

"This is beautiful. Look how happy they are."

Oratilemokgatle6 blessed her.

"God bless your hands."

Mpumi Madliwa also commented.

"Make them happy while they're still alive."

