"Bayede": Mzansi Reacts to Amazing Kettle With a Zulu Shield and Logo

South Africans are reacting to a unique kettle that is labelled with a Zulu logo and it’s doing the rounds on social media circles

The blue kettle found its way to the internet through a Twitter account holder, @AfrikanWolf, and it has amazed many in Mzansi

Briefly News looks at the interesting reactions as many say it symbolises former president Jacob Zuma’s struggles

South Africans are reacting to a locally made or designed kettle and many believe it should be connected to former president Jacob Zuma. The kettle has found its way online through social media.

Posted by @AfrikanWolf on Twitter, the kettle is designed differently and carries a shield and arrows and written with a Zulu logo as a label.

Many people are loving the electric appliance as they took to the comments section. Some also believe the appliance has to be associated with the Zulu kingdom and signifies the nation because of its logo and design. The account holder brilliantly captioned his tweet:

"Ayee Mbo mbo mbo."

South Africans are reacting to a unique kettle. Image: @AfrikaWolf/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Pantsula said:

“Ignore it for 5 minutes. Kettle: 'Zyakhalake manje!' "

@KayB_14 said:

“That would be a great invention though. A kettle that plays alibuyele ku Zuma instead of making that "qha" sound.”

@KoketsoMaleka said:

“You speak raw Zulu after drinking the tea.”

@4thSannin said:

“I'll figure out a way to get it to do that. This a genius, my coffee will have extra zest.”

@Polile7 said:

“Kapa ere bayede!!!!"

@Overwatch_ZA said:

“Zulu uyesabeka, Zulu uyinqgwele, Zulu uyiNkosi, Zulu ngiyakuthanda.”

@KellzMtshumeni said:

“I'm dead We are going high and higher.”

@Khutjo1906 said:

"Bayede uyi nkosi.”

Source: Briefly.co.za