Skeem Saam viewers were left up in arms following rumours about the filming schedule of the beloved TV show

The SABC 1 tele-novela is one of the most viewed in South Africa, and fans were worried following reports that there was some disruption on set

Skeem Saam lovers speculated about the future of the show after the concerning reports related to the filming of future episodes

Skeem Saam's latest behind-the-scenes developments left some fans concerned. The hit TV show in South Africa was compared to Muvhango following speculations about the show.

'Skeem Saam' is allegedly on pause for recording because of financial trouble. Image: @CeeNkuna

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam online users took to social media and speculated about what may be going wrong with the show. Die-hard fans of Skeem Saam discussed their fears regarding the future of the show.

Skeem Saam faces interruption

According to media blogger Phil Mphela, Skeem Saam is facing some difficulties in the real world with filming. The TV show's production is allegedly on hold because of "payment delays.". Phil went on to specify that only shooting for Skeem Saam is on temporary hold.

Muvhango officially cancelled

Muvhango was once ranked South Africa's most-watched TV show, but views declined and the show was soon taken off the air by the SABC. The show, which had millions of viewers per week, ended up getting scrapped and staff, including the cast, allegedly went without pay. In the past, Muvhango actors had clashes with production over salaries.

'Muvhango' was cancelled after running for more than 20 years as a top soapie. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

SA worried about Skeem Saam

Many people commented, saying that the recently concluded Muvhango's ending also started with financial troubles. Other online users were speculating about what could be causing financial trouble for the TV show.

@illythehost said:

"Yo, after 12 successful seasons with no drama? Maybe it's just a misunderstanding or delay, lol."

@Theblackjagua12 commented:

"Even when the show does great on views still fails to pay."

@Mokoni_ wrote:

"Bathong…such a great production is not paying their artists?"

@Doskie14 wondered:

"Why do we keep having these kinds of issues? Whose fault is it, the production house or the channel?"

@Thabiso_SA added:

"That time, the most boring Soapie Generations has more than enough budget, 🥹"

@Zhindalavenda joked:

"I blame Rachel."

@ammo_mash demanded:

"They must post their Capitec details, and we will make a plan as a country #skeemsaam ."

@mmola_kentse agreed:

"Can’t they just give us their Capitec accounts re Patele? Mahlatse needs to his money after that performance on Thursday."

@Okay_Lerato exclaimed:

"They better pay them! These people have been delivering sana 🙌"

Fans excited about Rachel Kunutu's return

Briefly News previously reported that the wait is finally over, and the original slay queen of Turfloop, Rachel Kunutu, is back like she never left. Social media has been buzzing since SABC1 and Skeem Saam announced the return of the star.

Recently, Skeem Saam posted a short clip showing the dramatic return of Rachel Kunutu to the popular soapie, which quickly went viral on social media, leaving many netizens buzzing with excitement.

Shortly after the clip went viral, many netizens couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

