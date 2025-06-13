It's that time of year when every South African celebrates Youth Day on Monday, 16 June 2025

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on social media, that the award-winning film Sarafina returns to eTV

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the film being aired again on eTV

Award-winning film 'Sarafina' returned to eTV in June 2025. Photo by Micheline Pelletier/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As the national holiday commemorating the Soweto Uprising of 1976, June 16 is approaching, eTV has something special planned for their viewers that day and the following week.

Sarafina to air on eTV

Social media buzzed when entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that eTV will broadcast the historical film Sarafina in honour of Youth Day, a public holiday in South Africa observed on June 16.

This day commemorates the uprising that began when thousands of black students protested against the government's requirement to use Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Phil also mentioned that the film will air on Saturday, 14 June 2025, at 8 pm, followed by a 7-day exclusive streaming on eVOD from Sunday, 15 June 2025.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sarafina airing on eTV

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after it was announced that the historical film would be aired again on eTV in celebration of Youth Day.

Here are some of the comments below:

@tankiso__ questioned:

"Can't they produce a documentary on Fees must fall or something relating to the now youth instead of being subjected to Sarafina?

@CastleLarger asked:

"Is there no production house out there that wants to give us something new that highlights the sacrifices of the youth?"

@James682286761 commented:

"This is strange, so years after SARAFINA, no other filmmakers can retell the South African story better with more advanced technological advancements."

@ndux_m said:

"I wish they got paid every time it gets aired on our screens."

@celestial_77_PS wrote:

"I'm never getting over this film."

Netizens reacted to 'Sarafina' being aired again on TV. Photo by Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sarafina selected for Cannes Film Festival's Classics section

As we approach Youth Day, in May 2023, the South African historical film, Sarafina, was selected for the 76th edition Cannes Film Festival's Classics selection, which took place in France.

The film, which was released in 1992, was considered a classic. The section recognised films that contributed to the evolution of motion picture arts and encouraged the development of the film industry throughout the world.

This film is a musical drama that tells the story of a young girl who became involved in the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa during the 1970s. The film starred actress Leleti Khumalo, Whoopi Goldberg, John Kani, Miriam Makeba, and Mary Twala among others.

Sarafina actor and father of global superstar Doja Cat, celebrates their shared success

n more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that the Sarafina star, Dumisani Dlamini, the proud father of Doja Cat, celebrated her accomplishments in the music industry, believing talent runs in their bloodline.

Dlamini's recent role as Chief Siviko ka Vaka in the Showmax film Mkhonto showcases his passion for acting and captivates audiences with his villainous portrayal. In a recent post by Dumisani, fans expressed admiration for Doja Cat's beauty and talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News