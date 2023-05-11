Sarafina! , the iconic South African musical drama film, has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival's prestigious Classics section

The film's selection marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the first South African film to be selected twice by the Cannes Film Festival

Sarafina! tells the story of a young girl who becomes involved in the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa during the 1970s

The iconic film Sarafina! has been selected for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, set to take place in France.

The film, which was released in 1992, is considered a classic and has been selected in the Cannes Classics section reports The Citizen. The section recognises films that contributed to the evolution of motion picture arts and encouraged the development of the film industry throughout the world.

A powerful message of hope and resistance: The story of Sarafina!

Sarafina! is a musical drama that tells the story of a young girl who becomes involved in the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa during the 1970s. The film stars Leleti Khumalo, Whoopi Goldberg, John Kani, Miriam Makeba, and Mary Twala among others.

A milestone for South African film industry

The film was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and it is still considered an important film today. Its message of resistance and hope resonates with audiences around the world, and its music has become a cultural touchstone.

According to SowetanLive, Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in the film, spoke about the relevance of the film in a statement. She said, “Keep talking to the kids because they are going to fix it, they are going to make it happen, they are going to make change happen.”

