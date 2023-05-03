Dr John Kani has added to his Hollywood success by starring in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 , and he has two more international movies lined up

Kani is amazed by the love and recognition he receives from his fans, and he joked that he can't even cross the street without being approached for autographs or selfies

Kani recently shared a photo on Twitter with Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Antony Sher, which generated excitement among his fans

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

John Kani has two upcoming international blockbusters. Images: Kabelo Mokoena/Sowetan/Gallo Images, Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

South African actor, Dr John Kani, is basking in the limelight of his recent success in Hollywood. The legendary actor, known for his iconic roles in Black Panther and The Lion King, has added another feather to his cap by starring in one of Netflix's biggest films, Murder Mystery 2.

Kani talks about working with Adam Sandler on Murder Mystery 2 and his surprise at getting the call

According to Daily Sun, Kani talked of his experience of working with Adam Sandler on Murder Mystery, Kani said that he was surprised when he first got the call but decided to take up the opportunity anyway.

Kani shared that he is amazed by the love and recognition he receives from his fans, even on the streets. He joked that he can't even cross the street without being approached for autographs or selfies. The actor also shared that he will be filming two big international movies in the coming months.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans excited as Kani shares a photo on Twitter with Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Antony Sher

In a recent post on Twitter, Dr Kani shared:

"Three elderly gentlemen of the theatre. I miss Sir Antony Sher. What a great friend Sir Ian McKellen who came to see my play Kunene and the King in London ⭐"

Fans were excited to see Kani with the likes of Ian McKellen and Sir Antony Sher and took to the comments to share their admiration.

@ThebeMontse said:

"King T'chaka casually hanging out with Gandalf and Thráin Oakenshield. Doth mine eyes deceive me."

@Ble_Mut said:

"Sad I never watched Sher perform. His memoir is a satisfying read though."

@LordSips said:

"The Don of New Brighton meets The Don of Lancashire. Superb picture, Sir John Kani."

@Muers8505 said:

"Three great men."

John Kani and Thandiswa Mazwai honour Harry Belafonte's role in the fight against Apartheid

Briefly News previously reported on Kani bidding farewell to Harry Belafonte.

South African celebrities John Kani and Thandiswa Mazwai paid tribute to legendary singer and activist Harry Belafonte following his passing on Tuesday. The two shared their condolences on social media, reflecting on the impact Belafonte had on their lives and the world at large.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News