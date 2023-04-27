John Kani and Thandiswa Mazwai Honour Harry Belafonte's Role in the Fight Against Apartheid
- South African celebrities John Kani and Thandiswa Mazwai paid tribute to singer and activist Harry Belafonte after his passing
- Belafonte had a significant impact on many people's lives, particularly in the fight against Apartheid in South Africa
- Fans and other celebrities shared their condolences on social media
South African celebrities John Kani and Thandiswa Mazwai have paid tribute to legendary singer and activist Harry Belafonte following his passing on Tuesday. The two shared their condolences on social media, reflecting on the impact Belafonte had on their lives and the world at large.
John Kani takes to Twitter to tribute the fallen singer
Award-winning actor and playwright, John Kani wrote on Twitter:
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of this Anti Apartheid activist. He was like an elder brother to many of us South Africans. I last saw him in New York when Danny Glover and I visited him. Rest in Peace my brother. Elder⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"
While on Instagram, Thandiswa said:
"RIP Tat’uHarry Belafonte usibulisele ku mama Afrika. #ripharrybelafonte"
Fans of the activist and musician share sweet messages
Fans and celebrities alike shared their condolences to the fallen icon and his family.
@gaopalelwe_m said:
@itumeleng.mokgatle.773 said:
"May his beautiful soul rest in peace "
@walter.motsamai said:
"He deserves a biographical movie, I am sure I can learn a lot from his experiences❤️"
@nokuthulamazibukomsimang said:
"Rest easy Legend "
@mogotsi.thato said:
" These two were archive gold "
@phindile_q' said:
"Sorry to hear that. Look at the eyes of this beautiful lady. #MirriamMakeba. Just beautiful."
@iselfindelible commented:
@nthabiseng_mat said:
"Aawww ❤️❤️❤️... I'm a fan."
@lizkgotle said:
"I was just listening to his music on Metro 2 weeks ago!!!"
