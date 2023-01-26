John Kani will no longer be playing the lead role of Troy Maxson in the theatre production Fences due to an illness

The show is set to take place on February 2 at the Joburg Theatre and a replacement has already been found

Reacting to the news, peeps said they are hurt because they planned to go watch the show because of the seasoned actor

Veteran Mzansi actor John Kani has stepped down from his lead role in the highly anticipated theatre production Fences due to health issues.

John Kani has stepped down from his 'Fences' role, Troy Maxson. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez and @tumishomasha

Kani was supposed to play his dream role, Troy Maxson, at the Joburg Theater on February 2 in commemoration of Black History Month.

According to IOL, the Black Panther star revealed in a press statement that he is not completely stepping down. He is still involved in the show as a co-producer.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that I will be stepping down from the role of Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s, ‘Fences’. It is a role I have long dreamed of playing.

“I will, however, continue to play a significant role as a co-producer and continue to be part of the rehearsals working closely with the director and the cast."

The celebrated thespian further revealed that the director has chosen Tumisho Masha to take over the challenging role.

“I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen the highly talented and experienced actor, Tumisho Masha, to succeed me in the role. I have no doubt that Tumisho will do great justice to this challenging part, as I would have done.”

Mzansi reacts to John Kani's sudden sickness that cost him his dream role

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to also announce the sad news.

People reacted by writing posts about how sad they are that they will no longer be able to see John nail the role. Other netizens wished the star a speedy recovery.

@PositiveClick said:

"Oh man. I was planning to go watch it. I hope he gets better."

@AdelaideNM shared:

"Get well ❤️‍ soon Ntate John."

@PrincessSkhu posted:

"Arg man, speedy recovery to him."

@ThatoTsolo_ added:

"Ao banna! I was actually going to watch it just to witness him performing."

