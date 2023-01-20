Uzalo has dropped seasoned actor Ronald Mkhwanazi who played the character of Bab' Nsimbi in the soapie

The producer of the show felt that the star, who has appeared on German TV shows, failed to increase viewership on the show

Ronald confirmed that he's leaving the soapie and shared that he's grateful for the opportunity they gave him to showcase his talent

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ronald Mkhwanazi is reportedly shook after Uzalo producers fired him from the SABC 1 soapie. The 64-year-old actor portrayed the character of Bab' Nsimbi.

‘Uzalo’ has dropped Ronald Mkwanazi, aka, Bab' Nsimbi. Image: @uzalo_sabc1

Source: Instagram

Other actors who were recently booted from the show include Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela. A source told Daily Sun that producers felt the old man had no influence in terms of increasing the number of viewers on the show.

The source went on to reveal that the news came as a surprise to the seasoned actor and he was deeply hurt. Ronald, who has acted in German TV shows and theatre productions, joined Uzalo in 2022.

He spent 22 years in Germany doing what he loves until life happened. The old star's German wife divorced him and he decided to fly back to his country of birth. He was jobless when he bagged his role in Uzalo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ronald Mkwanazi confirms he's leaving Uzalo

Ronald will make his last appearance on the show at the end of the month. Another source said his character will die and he'll never get another chance to come back to Uzalo. The actor confirmed that he's leaving Uzalo, adding that "there are no hard feelings".

Ronald Mkhwanazi thanks Uzalo for saving his life

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor Ronald Mkhwanazi thanked Uzalo for saving his life.

The 63-year-old thespian plays the character of Bab' Nsimbi in the SABC 1 soapie. The veteran thespian spent 22 years in Germany doing theatre and TV shows until he divorced his German wife and came back to his country of birth.

Ronald said Uzalo rescued him in early 2022 after countless unsuccessful auditions in South Africa until he finally bagged the role of Bab' Nsimbi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News