Uzalo actor Ronald Mkhwanazi has thaked the SABC 1 telenovela for saving his life following his return to Mzansi in 2010

The veteran thespian spent 22 years in Germany doing theatre and TV shows until he divorced his German wife and came back to his country of birth

Ronald said Uzalo rescued him in early 2022 after he did countless auditions in South Africa with no luck and he now plays the role of Bab' Nsimbi

Veteran actor Ronald Mkhwanazi has thanked Uzalo for saving his life. The 63-year-old thespian plays the character of Bab' Nsimbi in the SABC 1 telenovela.

He spent two decades doing theatre and television shows in Europe until he came back to Mzansi in 2010. As a young man, he travelled to America and later settled in Germany when he found himself a wife.

When their relationship ended in tears in 2010, he remembered home. When he flew back to his country of birth, he was welcomed by hunger, reports Daily Sun.

Ronald said he went from one audition to another with no luck until he lost all his money. Luckily, Uzalo "rescued me" in early 2022.

According to Uzalo, Ronald did theatre and TV work for 22 years in Germany. Uzalo shared that some of the television series he did in Germany are The Stoning, Neandertal, Die Wache and Afrika am Rhein, among others.

