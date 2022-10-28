TV lovers have taken to social media to remember late Yizo Yizo star Tshepo Ngwane on his death anniversary

The actor, who played the role of Thiza in the SABC 1 educational show, passed away on 27 October, 2015 and many had no idea he's no more

Tshepo, who also appeared in other TV shows such as Zone 14, passed away at the age of 39 and his fans applauded him for slaying his roles

Mzansi has taken to social media to remember late Yizo Yizo actor Tshepo Ngwane. The star passed away on 27 October, 2015.

Late 'Yizo Yizo' actor Tshepo Ngwane was remembered on his death anniversary. Image: Yizo Yizo

Source: Facebook

Tshepo did not only appear in Yizo Yizo but he also played a lead role in Zone 14. He shot to fame after slaying the role of Thiza in Yizo Yizo.

Taking to Twitter, a tweep shared a collage of the late thespian's pics in commemoration of his death anniversary. @NextPage_za captioned his post:

"In Memory of Tshepo Ngwane. He passed on this day in 2015 at the age of 39. May he continue to rest in peace."

Other peeps who grew up watching Yizo Yizo took to the comments section to send their condolences. Many shared that they had no idea he's dead.

@2bit_crush19 commented:

"Lomjitha killed the Thiza role, one of the best in the game."

@LEORNY3 said:

"Legend, he was a good actor."

@KhabzelaMagaba1 wrote:

"RIP to the Legend."

@MbaliK9 commented:

"My crush, may his soul rest in peace."

@Hlophe7 said:

"I had no idea he passed on, may his soul continue to rest in peace."

@Sandi_Dywili wrote:

"No ways I thought this guy is still alive..... hayi shame we don't respect our own."

@ItumelengMatob2 added:

"Bra Thiza continue to rest in eternal peace."

