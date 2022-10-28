English tripped Babes Wodumo again in the latest episode of her reality show with her hubby titled Uthando Lodumo

A financial adviser was advising the star about her gross profit when the Gqom singer thought they were discussing her grocery

The viewers of the show took to social media and laughed out loud at the eLamont hitmaker while others applauded Babes for at least asking about it

Babes Wodumo's English bundles ran our during an important meeting about her income. The reality TV star left many laughing out loud when she thought her financial planner was advising her about grocery.

In a trending clip, the eLamont hitmaker's adviser is telling her about her gross profit. A confused Babes Wodumo then asks: "Is that grocery, what's that?

The short clip is an extract from the star's latest episode of Uthando Lodumo. A viewer posted the clip on Twitter after the show.

While other tweets laughed out loud at Babes for running out of English bundles, others praised her for asking instead of acting like she knew what her financial advisor was talking about.

@lwamasoka

"Eyi, never a dull moment with Babes, gross profit = grocery, lol."

@NozVil commented:

"The person who should be explaining this is failing her. You must understand your client and assist in way that they understand. Simplify so Babes gets the message."

@MCisana wrote:

"School is important, not chasing after boys and groove. Even if you think you have made it, balang girls. Grocery babes."

@KgothatsoSiba commented:

"At least she asked... Now she knows."

@KamoRumo said:

"Lol, at least she’s asking."

@KRMotswiane wrote:

"What I like about her is she asks when she doesn't know."

@Sir_Aro added:

"But this is how we learn, by asking."

