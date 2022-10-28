Babes Wodumo has accused Mampintsha of cheating on her with her dancers and is not happy with the way he conducts business

Babes told their marriage counsellor Pastor Dube that she had to fire some of her dancers because they were Mampintsha's side dishes

The Gqom artist also accused her husband of fraudulently taking her royalties and spending them with his alleged side chicks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Babes Wodumo is not happy with her hubby. In the latest episode of their reality show, the Gqom artist accused Mampintsha of cheating on her with some of her dancers.

Babes Wodumo accused Mampintsha of cheating on her with her dancers. Image: @babes_wodumo, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

She was speaking to their marriage counsellor in the show's latest episode when she exposed Mampintsha. Babes shared that she has had to fire some of her dancers because Mampintsha was using them.

The young wife also accused Mampintsha of committing fraud. She alleged that he took some of her documents to an unknown company, and ever since, she has not seen her royalties for her hits.

Babes Wodumo further said that some of her songs no longer belonged to her after Mpintso took the documents. Sponge Wodumo's mom went on to say that she believes the Big NUZ member is spending the money he "embezzled" from her with his side chicks, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reacting to Babes' revelations, South Africans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her comments. Many advised her to walk away from her "abusive" marriage.

@tira_tm wrote:

"I'd rather be single and miserable than be in this situation with a man like this .....coz she's miserable anyway."

@Looos_M commented:

"What’s scary is that in the previous episodes he went to a lawyer yena to get help getting out of the “In community of property” marriage, he has clear intentions of leaving her in the future and leaving her with absolutely nothing!"

@Tems_Eland said:

"Heartbreaking, the problem is that she was groomed from a very young age. It will take time for her to open her eyes just like R Kelly's victims."

@lerrykins_ wrote:

"This is so hard to watch, honestly. it's so layered and I pray she gathers enough strength to get herself out before it's too late. She reminds me of Thando ka Siyacela."

@Mbalizito added:

"Mandla is benefiting from her businesses,dismisses her most of the time,he sleeps with the dancers/probably has a child outside the marriage yoh kunini nje but I'm glad babes sees things for what they are now. Kuzolunga."

Babes Wodumo suspects Mampintsha of having fathered a child with another woman

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has again accused her hubby of cheating. The Gqom singer suspects that Mampintsha has fathered a child with a woman from Durban.

The eLamont hitmaker revealed this in a recent episode of their reality show. Sponge Wodumo's mom said the rumours have been flying around, and she did her own digging.

They were speaking to their lawyer when Babes Wodumo asked the man of the law to assist her with a paternity test. ZAlebs reports that Mampintsha was shaken when his wife asked the question out of the blue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News