In the latest episode of their reality show, Babes Wodumo said she suspects her hubby and business partner, Mampintsha, is cheating again

The eLamont hitmaker expressed that she has heard that Mampintsha has fathered a baby with a side chick and asked their lawyer for help

The Big Nuz member shared that she doesn't understand what Babes Wodumo was talking about when she asked their lawyers to help them with a paternity test

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo has again accused her hubby of cheating. The Gqom singer suspects that Mampintsha has fathered a child with a woman from Durban.

Babes Wodumo suspects that Mampintsha is cheating again. Image: @babes_wodumo, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

The eLamont hitmaker revealed this in a recent episode of their reality show. Sponge Wodumo's mom said the rumours have been flying around and she also did her own digging.

They were speaking to their lawyer when Babes Wodumo asked the man of the law to assist her with a paternity test. ZAlebs reports that Mampintsha was shook when his wife asked the question out of the blue.

Mpintsho said he doesn't understand what she was talking about. He accused her of starting drama. Babes said she heard Mampintsha has a child with a lady from South Beach in Durban.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Babes said a lot is being said about the woman and the child and she wants to make sure whether it's her man's baby or not.

Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo took to social media again to accuse Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to give her a beating.

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at Makhadzi is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claims the Ghanama hitmaker and her hubby have a thing going on:

"You're having an affair with my man. You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man. Master KG wanted me but I said no because I know you, but you went ahead and slept with my man."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News